Full List of 169 Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage

No one cuts better deals than Biden. We get an awful America hating WNBA player, while Russia gets an INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER!!! The adults are back! https://t.co/zPMKzuB2SA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2022

This is the lowest point in US foreign policy in my lifetime.



Collapse of an empire. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2022

Some weren’t even trying to feign logic and were instead outright racist and homophobic:

She’s a black lesbian who hates America. Biden is just bringing another voter back home. https://t.co/2XL3xqOCWL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 8, 2022

Prisoner swaps do not lend themselves well to “ideal” scenarios. But there are basic facts here that these outrage-drivers simply have no interest in. They act as if Biden unhesitatingly made the deal and has not been trying to rescue other American detainees, like former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. But according to a senior U.S. official, Whelan is being treated as an espionage case. The Russian government gave the U.S. a choice over who to free: “one [Griner] or none.”

Meanwhile, Paul Whelan’s family is sharing much more grace than the right-wingers fomenting outrage over their loved one, acknowledging both the good news of Griner’s release and still the urgency to free Whelan: