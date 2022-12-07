Herschel Walker’s Son: “Everyone With a Brain Begged Him Not To Do This”

In a series of tweets, Christian Walker condemned his father for both his past actions and his decision to run.

The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: “PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.”



We got the middle finger. He ran. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 7, 2022

Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 7, 2022

“I was called a backstabber after getting angry and blowing up from watching my dad lie for 18 months straight.… But he’s not a backstabber for leaving his 2 minor children he kept secret to grow up without a dad as he chases more fame and power?” he demanded in another tweet. “Pathetic. Raise your kids.”

Christian Walker had kept his distance from the Senate campaign—although Herschel Walker spoke often about the relationship the two had—but he finally snapped in October.