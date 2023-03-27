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Tennessee Made Gun Laws Looser, Focused Mainly on Attacking Gay People Before Nashville School Shooting

GOP Governor Bill Lee, who signed those bills into law, would now like to offer his thoughts and prayers.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee speaks while seated
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

After every mass shooting, it’s inevitable. Republican lawmakers share hollow “thoughts and prayers,” while they refuse to offer much more, often buoyed by thousands of dollars in dirty gun lobby money. They call for mental services they themselves won’t fund. And they blame anything but the guns themselves (even doors!).

Monday’s mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, was no different.

Following the shooting in his state, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appealed to “please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community,” offering no idea, for instance, of how to achieve a reality where constant prayer and hollow thoughts are no longer needed.

His uselessness is unsurprising, given the large role he has played in making it easier for mass shooters in his state to access guns. In 2021, Lee signed a bill that allowed people to openly carry handguns without permits; the policy was at the forefront of his legislative agenda for the year. He proudly thanked the National Rifle Association “for helping get this done.”

Specifically, the bill allowed people 21 and older to carry handguns, openly or concealed without a permit, and allowed the same for members of the military between the ages of 18 to 20.

When the bill first passed the state House, Republican Majority Leader William Lamberth said it was “not the end of the journey” for expanding gun rights in Tennessee.

And he was right. Just last month, Tennessee Republicans embarked on another push to allow all 18- and 19-year-old residents to carry handguns without permits. The House version of the bill changes the policy to include any firearm, not just handguns—and yes, this would include weapons the likes of AR-15 rifles and shotguns. The bill would also have Tennessee recognize any out of state permit as valid “as if it is a firearm carry permit issued in this state.”

As of 2020, Tennessee was among the top 10 deadliest states in the country from firearms.

Meanwhile, as Tennessee Republicans have dedicated any gun-related thoughts toward making it easier for people to be mowed down, they’ve had their hands full elsewhere too. Lee, who has worn drag himself, signed a radical law making Tennessee the first state to ban drag performances. The Tennessee state House passed another radical bill allowing government employees to reject marriage licenses of same-sex, interfaith, or interracial couples. Concurrently, Tennessee state Senate Republicans passed a bill that would prevent trans people from being able to have their state-issued IDs reflect their identities. If Tennessee passes the bill, it could lose almost $1.3 billion in federal education funding; that they’re seemingly ready to pass the bill anyway shows how viciously eager they are to continue attacking trans people.

Tennessee Republicans have made existence more distressing by virtue of their inaction on gun regulation and in fact making gun access even easier; this sad excuse of governance is paired with their hyperfocus on further policing and punishing marginalized people for existing at all.

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“Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?”: Mom Interrupts Fox News Segment on Nashville School Shooting

A woman who survived one mass shooting and went on vacation to Nashville found herself at the site of another one.

Screenshot/Fox News

A woman who had survived a previous mass shooting interrupted a Fox News live report Monday to demand more gun control legislation, after a shooter opened fire on a school in Nashville.

At least three children and three adults were killed in the attack on a private Christian elementary school, and several others wounded. As reporters gathered for a press conference, one woman ran up to the microphones, cutting off a Fox News reporter before he could begin his live shot.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” she asked, explaining that she lives in Highland Park, Illinois. The suburb of Chicago was rocked last summer after a man opened fire on the Fourth of July parade.

“How is this still happening?” the woman, who told CNN her name is Ashbey Beasley, demanded, explaining she has been lobbying in Washington, D.C., for increased gun control since the shooting in her hometown.

“How are our children still dying, and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens.”

On Fox News, the clip suddenly cut out as Beasley discussed the lack of proper gun storage laws.

Beasley told CNN that she had come to Nashville with her son to visit friends and family, only to find themselves right next to a second mass shooting.

“It’s only in America can somebody survive a mass shooting and then go on vacation …and find themselves near another mass shooting,” Beasley said.

Beasley noted “how preventable these incidences are,” calling out politicians who refuse to pass gun control legislation.

The attack at the Covenant School was the 129th mass shooting of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There have been 89 days in 2023 so far.

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The Internet Won’t Let Nashville Rep. Andy Ogles Forget His Family Christmas Card After School Shooting

Ogles offered his constituents “thoughts and prayers” after a school shooting in his district.

Representative Andy Ogles
Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
Representative Andy Ogles

Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles was put on blast Monday for old posts on social media, as people called out his hypocrisy in light of a school shooting in his district earlier in the day.

A shooter opened fire at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, killing at least three children and three adults and wounding several others. Ogles, who represents the district that the Covenant School is located in, was quick to offer a bland, anodyne statement in response.

“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those lost. As a father of three, I am utterly heartbroken by this senseless act of violence. I am closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials,” he tweeted.

People did not hold back in the comments, dragging him for using the standard Republican “thoughts and prayers” line. Many were also quick to share an old family photo of his.

In the photo from the 2021 Ogles family Christmas card, the representative, his wife, and their three children pose in front of a Christmas tree. They’re all holding automatic rifles, except the youngest, who apparently is too young for a gun just yet and so has to hold the “Merry Christmas” sign.

Another user shared one of Ogles’s old tweets. “Last time I checked ‘rights’ don’t include killing innocent babies,” he said in January.

Ogles’s tweet was referring to abortion access, but neither it nor his Christmas card have aged well, given Monday’s events.

The attack at the Covenant School was the 129th mass shooting of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. We are only on day 86 of 2023.

Ogles, a freshman representative, also was elected to Congress after fabricating large parts of his résumé.

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Republicans Introduce Reckless Resolution to Stop Biden From Helping 43 Million Americans With Student Debt

A new resolution from Republican senators seeks to overturn Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

Senators Bill Cassidy and John Cornyn
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
Senators Bill Cassidy and John Cornyn

While the fate of 43 million people’s financial lives are in limbo as President Biden’s student debt relief plan faces a challenge in the Supreme Court, Republicans are proceeding to add another direct challenge. On Monday, 39 Senate Republicans introduced a resolution to overturn Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

The challenge comes after the Government Accountability Office deemed Biden’s relief plan a “rule” and therefore eligible to be overturned through a Congressional Review Act resolution.

“Where is the relief for the man who skipped college but is paying off his work truck, or the woman who paid off her loans and is now struggling to afford her mortgage?” Senator and resolution leader Bill Cassidy said, as if the 43 million people who would be helped by the policy are all somehow part of the 1 percent (read: This is mathematically impossible).

“This resolution prevents these Americans, whose debts look different from the favored group the Biden administration has selected, from picking up the bill for this irresponsible and unfair policy,” Cassidy continued, as if the government did not just throw a buoy to Silicon Valley Bank, which benefited from conservative deregulation.

Republican Representative Bob Good introduced a companion House resolution as well.

The Congressional Review Act opens a pathway to overturn agency rules through a simple majority; the act is not subject to a Senate filibuster. Republicans maintain their slim majority in the House while Democrats hold an ostensible 51–49 majority in the Senate (ostensible, given Kyrsten Sinema’s status as an independent, or really, aspiring Republican).

Even if the measure passes, Biden would be able to veto it, which would require a two-thirds congressional majority to override.

While Republicans continue to frame the student debt relief plan as a favor to the rich, the White House estimates that 87 percent of the relief would go to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year, while none would go to those earning more than $125,000. Ninety-five percent of the total benefits from the plan would go toward households making less than $150,000.

“Republicans are showing us just how callous and uncaring they can be to families trying to make ends meet,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted last week, as Republicans announced their plans to target the debt relief plan. “We will continue to fight this cruel Republican attempt to end student debt relief with everything we have.”

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Three Children Dead After Mass Shooting at Nashville Christian Elementary School

The attack marks the 129th mass shooting of the year.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Twitter

At least three children and three adults were killed, and several others wounded, after a shooter opened fire at a private Christian grade school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Covenant School, a Presbyterian school that hosts about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. The school had reportedly run an active shooter training program as recently as last year, according to local outlet WTVF.

“The shooter was engaged by M.N.P.D. and is dead,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter. Police have since said the shooter was a 28-year-old Nashville woman armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun. Police said she had entered the school through a side door, and was apprehended on the second floor.

Police also said they believe the woman was a former student of the school herself.

The attack marks the 129th mass shooting of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It’s the 86th day of 2023.

The conditions of other potential victims are not yet clear.
A reunification area has been established by the Nashville Fire Department at nearby Woodmont Baptist Church.

This post has been updated.

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