Nebraska Governor Signs Radical Bill Banning Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care

The measure is “the most significant win for the social conservative agenda in over a generation in Nebraska. I think that’s something we need to clap and shout about,” Pillen said at the signing ceremony.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) signs LB 574, an abortion and gender-affirming care ban:



"[This bill is] the most significant win for the social conservative agenda in over a generation in Nebraska. I think that's something we need to clap and shout about." pic.twitter.com/ptF0lmx8Ir — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) May 22, 2023

The measure will ban abortion after 12 weeks. Exceptions would only be made for rape, incest, or to save the pregnant person’s life. The bill would also prohibit people under 18 from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and genital or nongenital surgeries. Genital surgeries are not performed in Nebraska, but Republicans have banned them anyway.

The state’s chief medical officer—who is simply an ear, nose, and throat specialist appointed by the Republican governor—would be able to set rules and regulations that would allow gender-affirming medications in certain situations. The bill’s supporters say this is a compromise, but critics worry this authority could be used to create a blanket ban instead of more flexibility.