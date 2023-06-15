Republican Lawmaker Says Abortion Makes Us Lose Potential Laborers

“I think how many Americans today would be alive in our workforce, doing all the things that helped make America great, if we hadn’t had such easy access to abortion,” Representative Robin Vos said on Tuesday at an event. “I think it’s bad for society.”

Speaker Vos (R) says it saddens him to "think how many Americans would be alive in our workforce doing things help make America great if we hadn't had easy abortion access."



Noting some exceptions, he adds "If you get pregnant ... you've made a commitment to deliver that child." pic.twitter.com/ItclR3tt9I — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 14, 2023

Vos hedged the remarks, noting there ought to be a “natural middle ground,” citing his support for a bill to provide easy access to birth control. Nevertheless he continued, saying that “if you get pregnant, I feel like then you’ve made the commitment to deliver that child, and that’s what should happen in my world.”

The remarks followed Wisconsin overwhelmingly electing Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court in April, flipping the court’s control to the left for the first time in 15 years; the election came in voters’ anticipation of the court ruling on abortion rights and electoral districts in Wisconsin.