Republican Lawmaker Says Abortion Makes Us Lose Potential Laborers
“I think it’s bad for society,” Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos boldly claimed.
Yeah, the right to choose is good and all… But have you thought about how many more laborers we’d have if people would just suck it up and give birth?
Such is the inquiry Wisconsin’s Republican speaker of the Assembly encourages us to consider.
“… I think how many Americans today would be alive in our workforce, doing all the things that helped make America great, if we hadn’t had such easy access to abortion,” Representative Robin Vos said on Tuesday at an event. “I think it’s bad for society.”
Vos hedged the remarks, noting there ought to be a “natural middle ground,” citing his support for a bill to provide easy access to birth control. Nevertheless, he continued, saying that “if you get pregnant, I feel like then you’ve made the commitment to deliver that child and that’s what should happen in my world.”
The remarks followed Wisconsin overwhelmingly electing Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court in April, flipping the court’s control to the left for the first time in 15 years; the election came in voters’ anticipation of the court ruling on abortion rights and electoral districts in Wisconsin.
Vos also vowed that the state will not expand Medicaid access as long as he is speaker. He made the comments while being perched in front of a banner emblazoned with UnitedHealthcare, namesake branch of the world’s largest health care company and eleventh largest company generally by revenue—ahead of Exxon, Toyota, and Microsoft.
“As long as I am speaker of the assembly, Medicaid expansion will never happen,” Vos pledged.
“I see absolutely no reason. I can’t imagine it. I think I would resign first before I would vote for that. So, it will never happen.”
While Vos argued there is no utility to Medicaid expansion, that doesn’t appear to be true. The state government found some 312,000 Wisconsinites were completely uninsured in 2020. Wisconsin’s Department of Human Services estimates Medicaid expansion would expand coverage to 89,700 people. Wisconsin is one of just ten states that have not chosen to expand Medicaid yet; in doing so, they could save $1.6 billion by unlocking enhanced federal funds through the program.