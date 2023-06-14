Republicans Are Bringing Back Their Plan to Gut Social Security and Medicare

The budget also takes issue with the “significantly lower labor force participation rate of 64.6% for those aged 55-64,” saying it supports extending work requirements for this group. There could be any number of reasons less people in this age group are working: physical or mental health issues, needing to help take care of their children or grandchildren, or just not wanting to work for their entire life on Earth. Instead of imaging how to navigate or meet any of those reasons, Republicans’ solution is to force them to work more.

Speaking of families, the budget also aims to eliminate a provision that allows schools to provide free school lunches to all their students; instead, it aims to means-test which kids are allowed to have free lunch and which ones aren’t.

On regulation, the budget includes a litany of ways it aims to stymie regulation. One of many provisions involves reinstating Trump’s deregulatory executive orders, including a range of ones related to environmental protection. In the wake of smog enveloping one-third of the country, thousands of dead fish washing up on Texas’ shore, and East Palestine’s waterways being poisoned, Republicans are pursuing less environmental protection.