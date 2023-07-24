Great Start!: Twitter’s New “X.com” Link Keeps Sending People to GoDaddy
Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand isn’t doing too hot.
Elon Musk has rebranded Twitter to “X.com”—but it seems a lot of people can’t actually make it to the new website.
Musk announced Sunday afternoon that “X.com” would redirect to “twitter.com” and unveiled a new logo for the rapidly tanking website. He had previously insisted on using the name “X” for what would become PayPal, a sticking point that led to internal disagreements and reportedly contributed to his ousting from the company in 2000.
Musk bought the X.com domain back from PayPal in 2017, and apparently has been saving it for this momentous occasion (his site crashing and burning before our very eyes).
Much like everything else since Musk took Twitter’s reins, the rebrand rollout has not exactly gone smoothly. Ryan Mac and Brian Merchant, the tech reporters for The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times respectively, both tweeted that x.com actually redirected them to GoDaddy, a domain-hosting platform.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey also experienced the website malfunction. When he tweeted about it, a current Twitter employee blamed the problem on the domain name system (DNS). Supposedly, the x.com’s data storage system was showing old data to some users.
The only problem is, that was Sunday night. Users who type “x.com” into the URL bar are still being directed to GoDaddy on Monday afternoon.
Musk has not commented further on the issues. He has said he wants X to be “the everything app,” but it’s pretty hard to be someone’s everything when nothing works.