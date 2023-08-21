Fox News Blames Tropical Storm Hilary on Joe Biden

But Fox News has an alternate theory. Hilary “made landfall in Mexico several hours ago, but they let it right into the country because it’s Biden’s America,” one of the hosts of The Big Weekend Show said Sunday.

Fox News literally blamed tropical storm Hilary on Joe Biden.



“They let it right into the country because it’s Joe Biden’s America.” pic.twitter.com/Zpyff5yJtZ — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 21, 2023

It’s likely the hosts were trying to make a joke about Biden’s immigration policies, but maybe the Fox News hosts would prefer a president who thinks you can stop a storm by dropping nukes in it.

As if Hilary wasn’t enough of a crisis for California, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocked part of Southern California as the storm was rolling through. For actress Candace Cameron Bure, a Christian conservative known for her roles on the Hallmark channel and Full House, neither Biden nor climate change was to blame for the so-called hurriquake.