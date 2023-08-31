Ron DeSantis Issues Deranged Hurricane Warning: “You Loot, We Shoot”

“You never know what’s behind that door if you go break into somebody’s house and you’re trying to loot; these are people that are going to be able to defend themselves and their families,” DeSantis added. “We are going to hold you accountable from a law enforcement perspective at a minimum, and it could even be worse than that depending on what’s behind that door.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) discourages looters amid Hurricane Idalia, referencing “you loot, we shoot” signs:



“People have a right to defend their property. This part of Florida, you’ve got a lot of advocates ... of the Second Amendment ... You never know what’s behind that door.” pic.twitter.com/UbWt9kuaRs — The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2023

DeSantis made the comment just five days after a racist mass shooting in Jacksonville, where three Black people were fatally shot. The Florida governor was later booed while speaking at a vigil for the victims.

