“I think we’re on the anniversary of Katrina, today, one of the worst storms in history,” Loudermilk said. “If it was climate change, if it’s continuing to get worse, then would you not see more and more of this storm being worse and worse?”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk is getting closer to figuring it out pic.twitter.com/LhXrQVUNgn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2023

Well put, Loudermilk, even if it was a total accident.



Loudermilk is, of course, a climate change denier. In 2014, Loudermilk told The Atlanta Journal Constitution, “I believe that climate change is a function of nature; the climate has been changing as long as the Earth has existed.” He supported President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017.