Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Tori Otten/
/

Sidney Powell Has World’s Pettiest Complaint After Georgia Racketeering Charges

The former Trump lawyer hid her complaint in a footnote in court filings.

Lin Wood
Sidney Powell, former Trump lawyer
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Sidney Powell, former Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell thinks that one of the greatest injustices to befall her for trying to overthrow the 2020 election is losing her TSA status, court documents revealed.

Powell was indicted in Georgia alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants for trying to overturn the state’s presidential election results. Powell was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, trespass and invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Her legal team filed a motion on Friday to dismiss the racketeering charges, and in the motion was buried this gem of a footnote: “Ms. Powell’s longstanding trusted traveler status has been revoked by TSA for ‘her criminal history’—in addition to other problems created by this wrongful indictment.”

It’s not clear from the filing if Powell is complaining about losing her status with PreCheck, Global Entry, or Clear—but it is funny that her priority upon facing racketeering charges is her experience with the TSA.

Powell has previously tried to argue that she should not be held accountable for trying to overthrow the Georgia election. Earlier this month, her lawyers requested that her case be severed from Trump’s, instead of being tried alongside him as Willis wants.

Powell’s lawyers argued that she is not connected to the other defendants because she never officially represented Trump in Georgia. They insisted that she could only get a fair trial if she were tried alone. Judge Scott McAfee was unconvinced and rejected Powell’s request.

Edith Olmsted/
/

“Piss Baby” Charlie Kirk Heckled in University Visit

The right-wing activist is not pleased at being drowned out by protesters on campus.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was met with a less than warm welcome when he arrived to speak at Northern Arizona University on Tuesday.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a buzzing crowd of protesters crowded around Kirk, flipping him off and yelling in his face. Kirk—who founded Turning Point USA and is known for peddling misogynist and transphobic talking points—had been invited to open for a talk at the University called “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying To You.”

The protesters held signs with slogans like “Trans rights = human rights” and “Charlie Kirk Is a Piss Baby Change My Mind.”

When Kirk sat at a stall on campus, supposedly to debate students in the style of right-wing commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” booth, protesters gathered around chanting “Fuck you, fascist!”

Kirk took to X to complain that he had been “SWARMED by angry mob of leftists, trans activists,” before quickly insisting that there were actually more supporters there than there were protesters.

“Angry indoctrinated college women will ruin America if we let them,” Kirk wrote in another post on X, captioning a photo of him outnumbered by a crowd of the Northern Arizona University protesters.

If Kirk doesn’t like college women, maybe he should do them a favor and stay off of college campuses.

Most Recent Post
Tori Otten/
/

Georgia Has a New Witness Against Trump—and It’s a Big One

The former pro-Trump lawyer will be working with Georgia in the case against Donald Trump.

Mondaire Jones
Apu Gomes/Getty Images

One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers on Wednesday denied flipping against him in the Georgia indictment, despite new court documents revealing otherwise.

Lin Wood was one of the first to promote the falsehood that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen. He was part of Trump’s legal team that unsuccessfully tried to overthrow the election. The Georgia grand jury had recommended Wood be charged for trying to overturn the state’s election results, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to do so.

Turns out that was because Wood agreed to cooperate with Willis’s team. “L. Lin Wood is a witness for the State in the present case,” Willis explained in a court filing.

Wood, however, denied that he had turned on the former president. “There’s zero truth to that,” he told The Hill, explaining that he was simply responding to a subpoena.

Wood said he received a subpoena only last week, requesting he testify at the trial next month. “I’m always willing to go in under subpoena. I’ll go testify and answer their questions, honestly, like I did in the grand jury,” he said.

If Wood testifies in the trial, he will be at least the second Trump ally to cooperate with prosecutors. Earlier this month, Mar-a-Lago information technology worker Yuscil Taveras agreed to testify against Trump in the classified documents case.

Taveras had initially denied to special counsel Jack Smith’s team that there had been any conversations at Mar-a-Lago about security footage that prosecutors subpoenaed in 2022 as part of their investigation. But once he was assigned a new public defender in July, Taveras immediately recanted his testimony and gave a statement implicating Trump and his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, in efforts to delete the footage.

Taveras then agreed to testify against Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira in exchange for avoiding prosecution.

Wood appears to have struck a similar deal—and no wonder. Since failing to overthrow the 2020 election, he has been embroiled in legal drama. Former colleagues sued him for breach of contract, a former QAnon ally sued him for defamation, and Wood was sanctioned in Michigan for misconduct over the election fraud lawsuits.

The Georgia Bar held a trial for Wood in May to determine whether to disbar him. In July, Wood decided to give up his law license rather than face disciplinary proceedings that would have likely resulted in his disbarment.

This article has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Tori Otten/
/

Someone Hacked Trump Jr.’s Twitter Account—and the Tweets Are So Good

What a great way to start the morning.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked early Wednesday, and the tweets that were posted are hilariously cringe.

Trump Jr. appears to have regained control of his account, because the fake tweets have been deleted. But not before the internet was able to grab screenshots.

Other tweets the hacker shared included, “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked.” Another tweet claimed that Trump Jr. had seen “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein.”

In yet another post, the hacker took a shot at X owner Elon Musk, writing, “my dad owns u @elonmusk bum.”

While the tweets are fake, they do read a bit like what one might imagine Trump Jr.’s inner monologue is. So maybe the hacker was onto something.

Most Recent Post
Tori Otten/
/

Motion to Dump McCarthy Found in Most Appropriate Room Possible

Why do Republicans keep storing important documents in the strangest places?

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It looks like there’s a leak in the House of Representatives bathroom.

Reporter Matt Laslo on Tuesday found a document for a motion to vacate the speaker of the House. The resolution appears to come from Representative Matt Gaetz’s office and was found on a baby changing table. Gaetz has not confirmed whether the document is legitimate. The New Republic contacted his office for comment but had not heard back at time of publication.

The fact that the paper was found in the bathroom is oddly reminiscent of Donald Trump, who stored classified documents in the bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Gaetz is a vocal Trump ally.

If the resolution is legitimate, then it could signal the start of a messy and protracted fight in the House—and the Republican Party—that could end in a government shutdown.

The House returned from recess last week, and one of the first orders of business is passing an appropriations bill. Some of the farthest-right representatives, including Gaetz, are threatening to block the bill and risk shutting down the government unless their demands to drastically cut spending are met.

Gaetz has repeatedly threatened to introduce a motion to vacate, even begging Democrats to side with him. McCarthy reportedly finally snapped at Gaetz last week, telling him in a closed-door party meeting to put up or shut up.

“If you think you scare me because you want to file a motion to vacate, move the fucking motion,” McCarthy said, according to Politico reporter Olivia Beavers. 

The motion would strip McCarthy of the speaker’s role and force a vote for his replacement. Considering it took 15 rounds of voting before McCarthy won the gavel in January, choosing his replacement would be no easy feat.

Gaetz was one of the last holdouts during the interminable rounds of votes for House speaker in January. Gaetz finally switched his vote to “present,” handing the gavel to McCarthy, but he has remained staunchly anti-McCarthy ever since.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington