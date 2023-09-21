Rupert Murdoch announced Thursday that he is leaving his role as chairman and CEO of News Corp and chairman of Fox News’s parent company Fox Corp.

“I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News,” he said in an internal memo. “But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.”