Watch Joe Biden Drag Lauren Boebert for Celebrating Climate Bill She Opposed

“Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert—you know, the very quiet Republican lady?—it’s in her district,” Biden said. “Who, along with every other Republican, voted against this bill. And it’s making all this possible. And she railed against its passage. But, that’s OK, she’s welcoming it now.”

Biden: Coincidentally, a congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, the very quiet Republican lady? It is in her district. She railed against the passage. That is ok, she is welcoming it now. pic.twitter.com/YagEsWey4R — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2023

This isn’t the first time Biden has called out Republicans for trying to claim wins from policies they voted against. In June, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville celebrated a $1.4 billion investment to expand broadband access in his state, a major tenet of Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Biden roasted Tuberville for it, tweeting he would see the senator “at groundbreaking” and later commenting that “to no one’s surprise, [the act is] bringing along some converts. People strenuously opposed, voting against it when we had this going on.”