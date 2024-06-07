Republican Rep. Calls Biden a Time-Traveling Nazi in Bonkers Rant
Derrick Van Orden said Democrats are conducting a takeover comparable to Nazi Germany.
Donald Trump signaled, and conservative lawmakers listened.
Speaking to The Meg Ellefson Show last week, Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden accused Democrats, the justice system, and U.S. media of being in cahoots to prevent Trump from winning the presidency. He also insisted that anyone who respects the decision made by 12 jurors who convicted Trump are actually “fascists” on a power trip akin to Adolf Hitler’s takeover of Germany, and claimed President Joe Biden’s “job” is to go back in time and change history “if it doesn’t reflect the current outlook that the regime wants.”
Referring to William Shirer’s book The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, Orden claimed that the similarities between the Democratic Party and the Nazi Party “cannot be denied at this point.”
“The Democrats are going to start shouting, saying this guy, ‘He’s a convicted felon. He’s a convicted felon,’” said Van Orden. “Every single person that was sentenced to decades in the gulag and died there, committed suicide there because it was so dreary, every single one of them was convicted by a court in the Soviet Union. All of them. And what the Biden administration and the leftists have done is they have essentially destroyed the confidence in the American judicial system for over half the country.”
And, for Van Orden, any level of unity in accepting the conviction is akin to conspiracy.
“If you can’t look at the left-wing media… and see that they’re marching lockstep together and pushing a consistent message over all different forms of media, then you’re blind,” he added.
These new accusations levied against liberals beget the reality that some members of the far-right have actually—albeit, some insisting playfully—proclaimed themselves as fascists. Trump himself has spoken at length on what he loved about Hitler, and the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s political maneuverings are near identical to those of the most prominent fascist leaders of the 20th century.
Van Orden’s heightened language also comes just a few short days after Trump increased his own use of fascist descriptors for the liberal party.