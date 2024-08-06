Trump’s Latest Attack on Kamala’s V.P. Pick Hilariously Backfires

“STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!!” wrote the former president and convicted felon. “KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!”



In reality, there’s no way that the poor performance of the stock market can be placed squarely on Biden or Harris. There seem to be plenty of reasons for the crash, including a disappointing jobs report and concern that the Federal Reserve didn’t lower interest rates fast enough. Some are blaming the Bank of Japan hiking interest rates, while still others are blaming the hasty move to invest in artificial intelligence and other technologies without proof of their value. But many economic experts say that the U.S economy remains strong.



“Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole,” wrote Trump on Truth Social, whose value has also been tanking. “Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!”

