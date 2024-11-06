Even Pro-Trump States See Major Wins for Labor Rights

Alaskans also appear to have voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2027 while securing paid sick leave for workers. Fifty-six percent of Alaskans supported the measure as of Wednesday morning, with 76 percent of voters reported. Meanwhile, Trump won the state and Democratic Representative Mary Peltola lost her House seat.

Similarly, in Arizona, where the presidential race has still yet to be called, voters shot down a ballot measure to reduce the wages of tipped employees nearly three to one. In Nebraska, where Trump handily beat Kamala Harris, voters approved a measure to ensure paid sick leave by similar numbers, with 74 percent voting in favor of allowing workers to accrue paid sick time hours at both large and small companies. Nebraska’s union man, independent candidate Dan Osborn, however, did not win. The Senate candidate, who led a strike against Kellogg’s in 2021, lost to Republican incumbent Deb Fischer Tuesday night.

Strangely enough, similar ballot measures in Arizona and Massachusetts had opposite results. While Arizonans voted down the proposal to “pay up to 25% per hour less than the minimum wage” for tipped workers in Proposition 138, Massachusetts voters appear to have voted down their Question 5, which would have increased the minimum wage for tipped workers. This decision means that Massachusetts workers will continue to make a subminimum wage for tipped work, rather than be brought up to the state’s minimum wage of $15 an hour by 2029. At the same time, Massachusetts residents may have voted to give ride-share drivers the right to join a union.