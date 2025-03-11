Judge Delivers Massive Blow to DOGE Quest to Keep Everything Secret
A federal judge has just ordered the release of DOGE records.
A federal judge ruled Monday night that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency must open its records to the public under federal law.
U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said the DOGE office has so much power and “unusual secrecy” that its internal documents should be urgently released under the Freedom of Information Act.
“The authority exercised by USDS across the federal government and the dramatic cuts it has apparently made with no congressional input appear to be unprecedented,” Cooper wrote in his 37-page ruling, taking direct aim at Musk’s claim that the pseudo-agency is running transparently.
Cooper cited evidence that has come out in previous court cases as well as media reports about DOGE’s vast authority, contradicting the White House’s assertions that Musk is merely an adviser to the president. The office is moving quickly and giving shifting explanations on its leadership, Cooper said, demanding that DOGE release its records on a “rolling” basis within weeks.
“The rapid pace of [DOGE’s] actions, in turn, requires the quick release of information about its structure and activities,” Cooper wrote. “That is especially so given the secrecy with which DOGE has operated.”
The ruling is a big blow for Musk and DOGE, which has engaged in a mass purge of federal employees across multiple agencies without regard to their critical jobs. These include bird flu experts and people who work on the country’s nuclear arsenal, and the government has scrambled to rehire some of them. Monday night’s ruling will undoubtedly be challenged by the Trump administration, but for now, at least, Musk and Trump are being held to some measure of accountability.