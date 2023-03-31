Trump Lawyer Says Trump Will Not Be Handcuffed and There’s “Zero” Chance He Takes Plea Deal

Former President Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina tells @SavannahGuthrie that he will not take a plea deal if the case goes to trial. pic.twitter.com/eGnISUJV0S — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2023

Tacopina also said on Good Morning America Friday that Trump will not be put into handcuffs when he arrives in New York and that Secret Service will not let the process turn into a “circus.”

“The president will not be put in handcuffs; as far as a mug shot, perp walk, I am sure they will try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him,” Tacopina said, in contrast to Trump’s earlier fantasies about being cuffed in his own self-constructed media spectacle.

Tacopina’s defense was revealing in some aspects. While Trump and allies originally cast doubt on the allegations against the former president, Tacopina’s comments reflect a new shift in what the Trump camp is now running with: Yeah, he might’ve paid Stormy Daniels, but it’s entirely legal.