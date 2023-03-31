Trump Lawyer Says Trump Will Not Be Handcuffed and There’s “Zero” Chance He Takes Plea Deal
Trump lawyer Joe Tapocina’s comments represent a shift in how the former president is approaching his indictment.
Donald Trump’s attorney says there is “zero” chance the criminally charged twice-impeached former president will take a plea deal.
Appearing on the Today show Friday morning, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina insisted “there’s no crime” here, after Trump was indicted Thursday on more than 30 counts related to business fraud for his role in paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Tacopina also said on Good Morning America Friday that Trump will not be put into handcuffs when he arrives in New York, and that Secret Service will not let the process turn into a “circus.”
“The president will not be put in handcuffs, as far as a mugshot, perp walk, I am sure they will try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him,” Tacopina said, in contrast to Trump’s earlier fantasies about being cuffed in his own self-constructed media spectacle.
Tacopina’s defense was revealing in some aspects: while Trump and allies originally cast doubt on the allegations against the former president, Tacopina’s comments reflect a new shift in what the Trump camp is now running with: yeah, he might’ve paid Stormy Daniels, but it’s entirely legal.
“It’s still I believe all focused around this Stormy Daniels confidentiality settlement agreement, um, completely legal settlement agreement that was made years and years ago,” Tacopina said when asked about the case.
The goalposts, as expected, have shifted as more evidence of Trump’s crimes are revealed. And honestly, that’s worked up until now. But given the history-breaking indictment that’s just been announced, and that there’s still three other ongoing criminal inquiries into Trump, he and his allies might just be running out of juice.