Dominion’s Historic $1.6 Billion Lawsuit Against Fox News Is Officially Going to Trial
A federal judge ruled denied Fox’s attempt to get the case thrown out of court.
A Delaware judge on Friday ordered a jury trial in Dominions Voting System’s historic $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, over claims the news corporation spread false information about the firm after the 2020 election.
The judge denied granting summary judgment to Fox News in its attempt to get the case thrown out of court. A jury will decide on the case in April.
This is a developing story.