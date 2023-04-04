Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Anti-Trump Protesters To Be Arrested for “Making Loud Noises”
The Georgia congresswoman comes up with something new every day, apparently.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wants everyone protesting against Donald Trump on Tuesday to be arrested for being too loud.
Trump is the first former president ever to be criminally charged. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in a Manhattan court for his role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Republicans have rushed to his defense, with Greene traveling to New York to hold a rally in his support outside the courthouse.
“I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD,” she tweeted Tuesday morning, without any evidence of the supposed audible assault.
“If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested.”
She singled out New York Mayor Eric Adams at the protest, saying, “You send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises.” In a video of her claim, most of the noise is from her speaking and one person blowing repeatedly on a whistle. (As it turns out, that person was a Trump supporter who didn’t even realize Greene was there, or that he was drowning her out.)
Greene is a big fan of freedom of speech, but apparently not when you’re exercising that right to oppose her.
Adams had warned Greene and her supporters to “be on your best behavior.”
“New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” he told a press conference Monday night.
Greene hit back at Adams for “trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest,” a claim that further highlights the hypocrisy of her call for counterprotesters’ arrest.
At the time of writing, both the pro- and anti-Trump crowds were fairly small, so still not clear what audible “assault” Greene meant.