Three Children Dead After Mass Shooting at Nashville Christian Elementary School
The attack marks the 129th mass shooting of the year.
At least three children and three adults were killed, and several others wounded, after a shooter opened fire at a private Christian grade school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning.
The shooting occurred at the Covenant School, a Presbyterian school that hosts about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. The school had reportedly run an active shooter training program as recently as last year, according to local outlet WTVF.
“The shooter was engaged by M.N.P.D. and is dead,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter. Police have since said the shooter was a 28-year-old woman armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun. Police say she had entered the school through a side door, and was apprehended on the second floor.
The attack marks the 129th mass shooting of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It’s the 86th day of 2023.
The conditions of other potential victims are not yet clear.
A reunification area has been established by the Nashville Fire Department at nearby Woodmont Baptist Church.
This is a developing story.