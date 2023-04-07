Another Solid Jobs Report Quiets the Doomsayers

Make no mistake, the Black unemp rate is still too high. Due to the impact of structural racism on the labor market, Black & Hispanic wrkrs have much higher unemp rates than white wrkrs. But the strength of this recovery has led to progress on reducing racial employment gaps. 10/ — Heidi Shierholz (@hshierholz) April 7, 2023

The labor force participation rate, or the number of people in the labor force, was mostly unchanged, ticking up one-tenth of a percent to 62.6 percent. The leisure and hospitality sectors, which were some of the hardest-hit at the peak of the pandemic, added the most jobs in March as businesses begin to recover.

Crucially, hourly earnings also held fairly steady, with average wages increasing 0.3 percent in March, up just a little from an average of 0.2 percent in February. This is the lowest increase since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Harvard economics professor Jason Furman warned that “average hourly earnings are poorly measured and volatile,” but if the rate holds, it could be a sign that inflation is on its way out. Slower wage gains help keep businesses’ operating costs down, which means employers will be less likely to keep consumer prices high to offset in-house expenses.