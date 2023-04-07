California Is Not “Done” With Walgreens After All

Walgreens had said in January that it would offer mifepristone, one of the medications used to induce an abortion. The Food and Drug Administration changed its rules to allow pharmacies in states that still allow abortion to dispense the drug. Pharmacies would need to get certified to do so because the FDA currently classifies mifepristone as a high-risk drug, despite the fact that there is no data backing that decision up.

Walgreens and CVS, two of the biggest U.S. pharmacy chains, said they would seek certification. But in February, Walgreens changed course following intense pressure from anti-abortion lawmakers in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, Alaska, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, and Utah. Walgreens agreed to no longer dispense mifepristone in those states—and threw Kansas in there for good measure, too.

The chain has refused to explain its decision, saying only it will dispense mifepristone “in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so”—except abortion is still legal in more than half of the states where it will no longer offer the drug.