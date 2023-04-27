Nebraska Democratic Lawmaker Under Ethics Investigation for Having a Trans Son

While some Republicans have supported Hunt against the ethics complaint, the senator says that is not enough.

My child needs their vote. Children and families from across our state need their votes. Words are meaningless unless we put action behind them.



I will continue to advocate for our kids - yours, theirs, and mine - no matter what harassment or intimidation comes my way. #NELeg — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) April 26, 2023

What’s happening in Nebraska is a parallel of what we saw unfold in Tennessee and Montana earlier this month. Tennessee Republicans expelled two Black Democrats for standing in solidarity with thousands of people protesting against gun violence after a school shooting. Montana Republicans censured the state’s first and only transgender legislator for speaking out against vicious attacks on transgender lives, barring her from the House floor for the rest of the legislative session.

By the way, Begley, the complainant and self-purported former Democrat, once told then-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg that he should “just tell the Black people of South Bend to stop committing crime and doing drugs.” He has also called for arming teachers and making gun ownership even more widespread in a country where there are more mass shootings than days in a year. Just a few weeks ago, he called Nebraska Democrats “Jacobins” and part of the “cults” of “Net Zero Carbon” and “Transgenderism.”