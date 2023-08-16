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Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump Prosecutor Should Go After Rapists (Who Wants To Tell Her?)

This is the worst possible defense of Donald Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that the Fulton County district attorney should be “going after rapists,” not Donald Trump. Luckily for her, the Georgia indictment actually kills both birds with one stone.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday, and charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. District Attorney Fani Willis has not yet set a date for his arraignment, but she has issued arrest warrants for Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Speaking to Newsmax on Tuesday evening, Greene argued that Willis should focus more on addressing sexual predators.

“Fani Willis should be going after child sex predators and traffickers,” Greene said. “Fani Willis should be going after murderers, rapists.”

Greene did not explain why she, an elected Georgia representative, thinks the best way to stop child sex trafficking is by praying and then voting against a human trafficking bill. Maybe she’s too busy waving Hunter Biden’s nude photos around (and possibly sending them to minors) to introduce legislation to protect victims of human trafficking or rape.

But luckily for Greene, Willis’s indictment of Trump has actually taken care of both trying to protect democracy and going after a major sex offender.

Trump was unanimously found liable for sexual abuse and battery against writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and for defaming her in 2022 while denying the assault. He was ordered to pay her about $5 million in damages

Trump tried to get the ruling thrown out, arguing that the damages were “excessive” because he only sexually abused Carroll. He also sued Carroll for defamation, after she said he raped her.

But the judge presiding over the case threw out both of Trump’s motions. Judge Lewis Kaplan said that Carroll’s comments that Trump raped her were “substantially true.”

In a separate ruling dismissing Trump’s request for a new trial, Kaplan called Trump’s argument “entirely unpersuasive” and noted that the New York penal law definition of rape is “far narrower” than in common understanding. As a result, not only would Trump not get a new trial, but he is definitely a rapist.

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Trump’s Own Tweets Come Back to Bite Him in Georgia Indictment

Trump was charged with attempts to overthrow the 2020 election—and 12 of his own tweets were used as proof.

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Before he was banned from the platform for inciting violence, Donald Trump’s favorite social media network was Twitter. But he may come to regret tweeting so much, now that the Georgia indictment cites 12 of his own tweets as evidence.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday, and charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not yet been set for his arraignment.

The indictment cites a dozen of Trump’s tweets about Georgia state legislature hearings on evidence of alleged election fraud (none was found), pressuring state officials to change the outcome in his favor, and pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to change the outcome in Trump’s favor.

Here are the 12 tweets that came back to haunt him:

1. On December 3, 2020, Trump tweeted, “Georgia hearings now on @OANN. Amazing!”

2. Trump later tweeted, “”Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stufﬁng by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!”

3. Trump then claimed without evidence that “people in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job @BrianKempGA!”

4. On December 6, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan issued a joint statement saying it would be unconstitutional to name pro-Trump electors, as Trump was pressuring them to do, because Joe Biden won the state.

“Gee, what a surprise,” Trump tweeted. ““Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN. Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy!”

5. Trump called again for a special session to appoint new electors on December 14, tweeting, “What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

6. On December 30, 2020, when a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing on the election, Trump said, “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

7. An hour later, he tweeted, “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast LIVE via @RSBNetwork!”

8. After the hearing had ended, Trump tweeted, “We now have far more votes than needed to flip Georgia in the Presidential race. Massive VOTER FRAUD took place. Thank you to the Georgia Legislature for today’s revealing meeting!”

9. Trump also tweeted on January 3, 2021, the day after his infamous phone call begging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes—the exact number needed to flip the state to Trump.

“I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia,” Trump wrote. “He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”

10. Finally, in the 24 hours before the January 6 insurrection, Trump fired off several tweets about Pence. “The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” Trump wrote on January 5, 2021 (the vice president does not).

11. The morning of January 6, Trump tweeted, “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!”

12. A few hours later, as his supporters gathered outside the White House for what would turn into the angry mob, Trump tweeted, “States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

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Georgia’s Republican Governor Destroys Trump’s Election Fraud Argument

Georgia Republicans seem sick of Trump after his attempts to overthrow the election in their state.

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Georgia’s Republican governor is tired of Donald Trump insisting that the state’s 2020 election results were rigged.

Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday, and charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not yet been set for his arraignment.

The former president insisted Tuesday that he has a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” that will finally prove the Georgia election was fraudulent. And Governor Brian Kemp is over it.

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” he tweeted. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward—under oath—and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

Kemp’s tweet came about an hour after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also shut down Trump’s claims.

“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger said. “You either have it, or you don’t.”

Trump infamously begged Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes—the exact amount needed to flip the state’s election results to Trump. He also pleaded with Kemp to get the state legislature to override the election results and appoint new electors who would back Trump. Neither Raffensperger nor Kemp complied.

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Georgia Secretary of State Shuts Down Trump in Two Sentences

Brad Raffensperger made his views clear after Trump’s latest indictment.

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Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shared strong words on Tuesday morning in response to the new indictment against former president Donald Trump out of Fulton County.

“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger said. “You either have it, or you don’t.”

The new indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges Trump on 13 counts for his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. The indictment also cites a phone call Trump made to Raffensperger, in which the former president begged him to “find” the 11,780 votes Trump needed to win Georgia.

Last week, Trump’s lawyer John F. Lauro faced criticism when he said that Trump’s request for Raffensperger to conjure the fictional votes was “was an aspirational ask.” Now, Trump’s “ask” is officially listed in the charges against him.

Raffensperger’s comment is a solid condemnation of Trump’s illegal actions, blatant disregard for the law, and willingness to attack democracy if it suits him. This is the fourth indictment against Donald Trump, and the second for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

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“Recalculate Motherf**er:” Republican Rep. Curses Out Police in New Video

New bodycam footage shows “Back the Blue” Representative Ronny Jackson berating police officers.

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Newly released video shows “Back the Blue” Republican Representative Ronny Jackson spewing a profanity-laced tirade at state troopers who were trying to detain him last month.

The bodycam footage shows Jackson was tackled to the ground by a Department of Public Safety trooper at the White Deer Rodeo near Amarillo, Texas. As he was lifted off the ground, he began loudly swearing at the DPS trooper.

“You are a fucking full-on dick,” he can be heard shouting in the footage provided by DPS and posted by The Texas Tribune on Monday. “You better recalculate motherfucker!”

According to the Tribune, the DPS trooper was attempting to remove Jackson so that EMS could respond to a medical emergency involving a teenage girl at the rodeo. In the video, a DPS trooper repeatedly told Jackson to move so that EMS could attend to the teenager. The Republican congressman, who was formerly Donald Trump’s physician, refused to step aside.

On Monday night, Jackson tweeted that he was glad that the video of this altercation had become public because it “shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress.”

While Jackson doesn’t seem to be embarrassed by his actions, he probably should be, if only because he has been an outspoken pro-police advocate.

In May 2021, Jackson tweeted, “Unlike our President, I will ALWAYS stand by our country’s police officers. BACK THE BLUE!” Apparently standing by police officers can also mean berating them.

Jackson showed some remorse on Monday and tweeted, “I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances.”

However, he still went on to criticize the police, adding, “We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them.”

It seems that Jackson’s determination to back the blue doesn’t apply to his own belligerent conduct.

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