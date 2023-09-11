Buck: Marjorie filed impeachment articles on Biden before he was sworn into office.. So the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment, or that she is someone who can set the timing on impeachment is absurd. pic.twitter.com/AUGoI4OQam — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2023

Buck has been vocal in his opposition to both impeaching Biden and to Greene. He slammed McCarthy in July for using talk of an impeachment inquiry to distract from government spending.

“This is impeachment theater,” the Colorado Republican told CNN’s Dana Bash. “What [McCarthy’s] doing is he’s saying, ‘There’s a shiny object over here, and we’re really going to focus on that. We just need to get all these things done so that we can focus on the shiny object.’”

Buck also gave some of the most critical statements about Greene after she was booted from the far-right House Freedom Caucus in early July. Buck, who is still a caucus member, said Green “consistently attacked other members of the Freedom Caucus in an irresponsible way, and as a result of that she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus.”