Here Are the 7 Republicans Blocking Kevin McCarthy’s Bid for House Speaker
These Republican holdouts are blocking Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker. He’ll need three of their votes.
Kevin McCarthy was denied the House speakership for the twelfth time Friday, as seven Republicans continued to hold out against him.
The California Republican, who has been open about wanting to be speaker, received only 203 votes or fewer during the first 11 rounds of voting. His party holds 222 seats in the House of Representatives, and he needs 218 to win. He’ll need three of the remaining seven Republicans to win the speakership.
Although he lost votes over the first three days, 14 previous holdouts finally switched to backing him on Friday, including Byron Donalds, who had been nominated as a long-shot challenger for two days. They all received standing ovations when they voted.
But seven Republicans remain staunchly opposed to McCarthy, thwarting him at every round. McCarthy has been projecting confidence that he’ll eventually win, but it has been a grueling run.
Here are the seven Republicans who continue to oppose McCarthy’s bid for speakership.
- Andy Biggs
- Lauren Boebert
- Eli Craine
- Matt Gaetz
- Bob Good
- Andy Harris
- Matt Rosendale
Gaetz and Boebert are among the strongest holdouts, nominating other Republicans for House speaker throughout this ordeal. The momentum on Friday, however, has inspired McCarthy allies.
Here are the 14 Republicans who switched to voting “yes” for McCarthy as speaker.
- Dan Bishop
- Josh Brecheen
- Michael Cloud
- Andrew Clyde
- Byron Donalds
- Paul Gosar
- Anna Paulina Luna
- Mary Miller
- Ralph Norman
- Andy Ogles
- Scott Perry
- Chip Roy
- Keith Self
- Victoria Spartz