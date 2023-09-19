Motion to Dump McCarthy Found in Most Appropriate Room Possible

“As to whether or not I believed it was rigged? Oh, sure,” Trump replied. “It was my decision.”

WATCH: Kristen Welker asks former President Trump to clarify if he was listening to his lawyers’ advice or his own instincts after he lost the 2020 election.



Trump: “It was my decision.” pic.twitter.com/ib4D5rKfqN — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 17, 2023

Trump’s biggest defense so far has been that he genuinely believed he had won the election and was following his lawyers’ advice. Yet he and his legal team continue to undermine his own defense strategy. When he was arraigned for the January 6 indictment in August, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba also undercut their main argument.

“I think that everybody was made aware that he lost the election, but that doesn’t mean that that was the only advice he was given,” Habba told reporters outside the courthouse. “There are a numerous amount of advisers and politicians and lawyers, not just one or two, that are giving you advice and telling you what they believe is true.”