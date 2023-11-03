Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Shocking History Lesson on House Floor

Maine Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree Informs Marjorie Taylor Greene, ‘Robert E. Lee Was Not Actually One of the Founding Fathers’ https://t.co/tkV28t6ERx — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 3, 2023

The Maine Democrat also said she found it “rich” that the party focused on “book banning in our libraries, rewriting curriculum, not talking about our history over and over again, is the very one that is saying that we have to often keep painful monuments in places where they do damage, where they interfere with people’s ability to enjoy the particular area that they’re in.”

Nearly 80 percent of Confederate monuments were erected between 1890 and 1940—long after the end of the war and at the height of the Jim Crow era—when Southern states legalized racial segregation under a system of racial apartheid. Groups like the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which admitted the white daughters of Confederate soldiers and politicians, worked to instill a “Lost Cause” narrative of the war by placing confederate flags in classrooms, monitoring textbooks, and ultimately, creating monuments.