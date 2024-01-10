Trump’s Idiot Lawyer Tries to Defend “Murdering Rivals Is OK” Argument

It’s also unclear what Habba meant when she said Trump “didn’t get charged for” causing an insurrection, because he has—twice. Once when the House voted in January 2021 to impeach him for incitement of insurrection, and again in August when special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump for his role in the January 6 riot.

Trump has repeatedly argued that former presidents can’t be criminally charged for actions related to their official responsibilities. He did not explain how overturning an election was related to official presidential duties.

Despite insisting all day Tuesday that the immunity hearing had gone well, Trump launched into a social media rant that evening during which he presented some wild defenses of his own. First, he said that losing immunity would prevent a president from enjoying “HIS OR HER ‘GOLDEN YEARS’ OF RETIREMENT” because they would be bombarded with lawsuits.