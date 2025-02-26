MTG Erupts as Democratic Congresswoman Says Kings Have No Place Here
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene proved how pathetic she is in this exchange with Melanie Stansbury.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene flipped out after her Democratic colleague Representative Melanie Stansbury referred to Donald Trump as a “king” Wednesday.
During a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, Stansbury called out Trump’s actions in his second term, referencing his recent social media post calling himself a king. The New Mexico Democrat compared the president to England’s King George III, who was defeated in the American Revolution to found the United States.
“Let me say this to you, Mr. Trump. Two hundred fifty years ago, the people of this great nation rejected a reckless, abusive king, and we won’t go back,” Stansbury said, while also giving a pep talk to federal workers and others around the world impacted by Trump’s “reckless and heartless and harmful and disgusting cuts.”
Evidently, calling Trump a king crossed a line for committee Chair Greene, who, upon recognizing herself for closing remarks, said, “Threats against the president of the United States will not be tolerated by anyone.”
Last week, Trump posted “LONG LIVE THE KING” in a Truth Social post in which he declared the end of congestion pricing in New York, and Republicans happily went along with it. Perhaps Greene sees Trump as a monarch and sees rejection of that as a threat. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to “joke” about running for a third term as president, showing that he wants to be president for life and in effect be crowned king. That seems like a greater threat to the country than anything Stansbury said.