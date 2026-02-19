The Reason Trump Hasn’t Attacked Iran Yet Will Blow Your Mind

“I spoke to Mic=el Kodesch. jean lucs friend.? he said that boies&=bsp; got jean luc full immunity and was taking him in to the us attny nxt t=esday. last week they said it was this week, &=bsp; he asked for 3 million dollars so that jean luc . would no= go in, [sic]” Epstein wrote, indicating that Brunel was offered $3 million by someone to keep quiet. “Neither he nor Jean luc lawyer titone are capable of t=lling the truth. howver he said that jean luc was worried=that if he didnt go in on tuesday they woudl arrest him.”

Ruemmler responded to Epstein a few hours later asking him to call and explain, which is understandable given the incoherence of the email. The next day, she sent Epstein an email that read: “Awake now. Talking to Poe in 20 mins.” Poe likely referred to Gregory Poe, Epstein’s attorney in Washington, D.C.

It’s unclear what Poe and Ruemmler discussed, but whatever it was, it seems to have been enough to shut Brunel up and keep Epstein a free man for three more years. Poe insists that he never talked to Ruemmler or Epstein about Brunel.