Trump Reveals Ominous Plot for 50 Years of Rigged Elections

He then launched into his broader attack on voting rights, which many see as a last-ditch attempt to salvage the GOP’s chances in the November midterm elections, which are predicted to go poorly for them.

“We want voter ID, we want proof of citizenship, and we don’t want mail-in ballots except for the military far away, except for people that are ill, disabled, or people that are away. Even for a vacation! We’ll be generous,” Trump added.

Trump: "Mail in ballots are crooked as hell. Republicans have to win this one. We'll never lose a race for 50 years." pic.twitter.com/5c3X98vW7g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

Trump had no complaints about mail-in ballots when he won the presidency in 2024. And the U.S. is not the only country to use them: 34 countries and territories use some kind of postal voting. Twelve even allow all voters to vote by mail, including the U.K., Germany, Poland, Greece, and Canada.