The Right Won’t Stop Comparing Ilhan Omar to a White Supremacist

When the right only condemns antisemites on the left (e.g. Ilhan Omar) and the left only condemns antisemites on the right (e.g. Nick Fuentes) the winners are the antisemites and the losers are the Jews. — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 13, 2022

It is, of course, absolutely bananas to compare Omar and Fuentes. Since taking office in 2019, Omar—one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress—has been repeatedly accused of antisemitism.



In early 2019, she said the U.S.-Israel relationship was “all about the Benjamins,” a reference to $100 bills. Omar was accused of propagating an antisemitic trope that Jewish people use money for influence. When she heard the criticism, she “unequivocally” apologized for her language.

But the claim that Omar is an antisemite has continued, often fueled by bad-faith attacks on her criticism of Israel. She was accused of saying Jews hold dual loyalty, for example, when she was actually accusing U.S. politicians of being overly pro-Israel.