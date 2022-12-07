Manchin’s Last-Ditch Attempt to Save His Pipeline Deal is Unlikely to Work

The final text of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was released Tuesday, and absent was Senator Joe Manchin’s so-called “Dirty Deal,” a set of provisions he was promised in exchange for his support for the Inflation Reduction Act (a bill he massively watered down).

Now, Manchin is trying yet again to include his provisions, this time as an amendment to the annual defense spending bill. Manchin released his amendment Wednesday, with various concessions to try appealing to Republican support, instead of members of his own party. Nevertheless, he seems unlikely to garner enough support.