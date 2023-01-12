George Santos: I’ve Lived an “Honest Life,” and Also Don’t Ask Me Where My Money Came From

Among George Santos’s many lies and embellishments and cover-ups is how, exactly, he came into so much money so quickly.



Just a few years ago, Santos claimed no major assets and a $55,000 salary. Two years later, his net worth skyrocketed and he apparently boasted a nearly seven-figure salary and millions in dividends. He even loaned some $700,000 to his campaign. Santos has thus far refused to answer where this inordinate amount of money actually came from, especially so quickly. And on Thursday, while speaking on friendly territory, he still avoided the question.