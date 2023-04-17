Trump’s Plans for the Federal Workforce: Weird Tests and Mass Firings

Beyond his desire to impose a political test onto every government employee, Trump promised to restore the spirit of his previous administration, one that held “for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated”—and that he will ask Congress to permanently enshrine this rubric into law.



The legacy of such an administration has been all the more observable as of late. With regards to the more than 1000 train derailments occurring every year, including the East Palestine disaster, Trump himself deregulated the railroad industry and weakened environmental protection agencies. Contrary to any promises of new jobs, the rail industry’s enabled-by-deregulation pursuit of precision scheduled-railroading has cut jobs and made trains less safe, all in service of corporate profits. In terms of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Trump himself opened the doors to its failure by leading a successful campaign to rollback Obama-era Dodd-Frank regulations.



If nothing else, it’s nice for Trump to be honest about what America can expect if he’s re-elected: more train derailments, more risk for economic crash, and more authoritarian measures to seize control over the government.