Jerry Springer Loved to Show Trans People Humiliated

The show was particularly notorious for its exploitative treatment of trans women, especially trans women of color—which is ironic, considering that his family has asked fans to commit an act of kindness to honor him, rather than send flowers. Jerry Springer regularly featured segments that dehumanized trans women, referred to them by slurs, and portrayed them as deceptive.

Trans women, as well as allies, spoke out on Twitter after Springer’s death was announced about how much he and his treatment of trans people affected their sense of self worth. They pointed out that his show was often some of the only trans representation they saw in popular culture when they were younger.

I don't think anything else kept me in the closet longer than the way Jerry Springer sensationalized trans people into a mockery for profit. This isn't ancient history he continued to do it till this year.



I'm not exactly sad to see him pass. — Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) April 27, 2023

Jerry Springer’s show was one of my first ever exposure to trans women. The memories of his crowds jeering those poor desperate women has stayed with me for decades. I feel nothing about his passing. — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) April 27, 2023

Jerry Springer spearheaded irreparable damage (as is, has never been repaired and likely never will) to my psyche as a young trans person growing up in a world with very little trans representation. His stage was where the seeds of a lot of shame and self-loathing were planted. — Red Durkin (@RedIsDead) April 27, 2023

#JerrySpringer died. He kept stereotypes of the marginalized front & center for decades & packaged it as entertainment. A Black trans woman @ a conference once said the only images she saw of trans women growing up were on Springer. It affect her selfimage https://t.co/IxTqSfe9xt — Sherri Williams, PhD (@SherriWrites) April 27, 2023

Springer’s show was canceled in 2018, but it faced regular criticisms for transphobia before that. He was vocal in his support for the LGBTQ community, but on the show, things looked a little different.