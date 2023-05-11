Louisiana Republicans Cruelly Reject Rape, Incest Exceptions to Abortion Ban

“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social one day before the town hall. “Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!”

One Trump adviser has called this town hall part of a larger effort “to jumpstart the relationship” once warmly shared between the network and Team Trump, while CNN itself describes Trump’s appearance as a sign of the candidate’s “broader and more traditional campaign strategy.”

Hopefully Collins doesn’t fall for that. Just days before Trump was indicted by a grand jury for his role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, Trump snapped at a reporter for asking him about the investigation at all, grabbing the journalist’s two phones and throwing them to the side.