Starbucks to Take Down All Pride Decorations in Disgusting Cave to Far-Right
The decision all but guarantees further attacks on LGBTQ people and culture.
Starbucks has banned Pride decorations in its stores halfway through Pride Month, the company’s workers union revealed Tuesday, in a stunning cave to far-right anti-LGBTQ fury.
There has been a wave of ultra-conservative pushback against companies that express support for equal rights. It started when Bud Light did a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March, but things really kicked off when Target displayed its Pride swimwear collection. Target said it would pull back its Pride merchandise in response to the outcry. Starbucks is the latest to fall.
“For the last two weeks, Starbucks workers have taken to social media to report that the company is no longer allowing Pride decorations in-store,” the Starbucks workers’ union tweeted.
Starbucks has always adopted a pro-LGBTQ stance, at least in public. This year, they even partnered with artist Tim Singleton to design a series of special Pride-themed tumblers. But according to the union, the company has decided that all Pride decorations must come down—even in unionized stores, where Starbucks normally argues it can’t make sweeping changes without first discussing it with workers.
The union also noted that this is not the first time Starbucks has failed to stand up for LGBTQ people, including its own employees. In October, some trans Starbucks workers found that their health benefit plan had changed, forcing them to pay out of pocket for certain treatments and causing them to lose access to certain providers, according to Starbucks Workers United.
Starbucks had not replied to a New Republic request for comment by time of publication.
It would be understandable for Starbucks to suddenly grow wary of overt Pride displays, considering how bad the right-wing rage has become. Target stores in five different states received bomb threats over the weekend and had to be evacuated.
But there had been no such fury directed at Starbucks. So instead, the company has prematurely caved to anticipated anger. In doing so, they have given so much more power to the far-right.
Now, homophobic and transphobic people know that their words and actions hold weight, and that companies will run scared from them. And so they’ll keep up the attacks.