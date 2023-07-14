MAGA Negotiator? McCarthy Gives Taylor Greene Key Committee Seat

MTG, who is not a member of the Armed Services Committee, says Speaker McCarthy promised her an appointment to a House-Senate conference committee on the defense bill. So she voted for the bill after saying last night she was a NO.

"I want this opportunity," she said pic.twitter.com/kD7KBcKhYa — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 14, 2023

Greene was referring to aid for Ukraine, which has been a point of contention among Republicans, many of whom want to stop sending funds and supplies to Kyiv as it fends off the Russian invasion.



McCarthy’s deal with Greene is yet another sign of just how much the speaker has ceded to his party’s farthest-right wing. McCarthy made multiple deals with the House Freedom Caucus in order to become speaker, and he is constantly bowing to them as he tries to carry out his agenda.

Even though the Freedom Caucus technically kicked Greene out, she’s still ideologically aligned with them. And McCarthy needs to keep them all happy in order to keep the gavel.