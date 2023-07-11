Desperate Trump Hopes to Put Off Jail Time ’Til After Election
Things are not looking good for Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is working overtime to avoid jail time before the 2024 election.
Late Monday night, Trump’s lawyers submitted a court filing asking for a lengthy delay for his trial on charges surrounding his seizing and mishandling of top secret government and military documents, arguing that it’s impossible to try the case in the lead-up to the 2024 election.
“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” attorneys for Trump and his aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta wrote.
Trump currently faces 37 criminal counts for his alleged mishandling of secret government documents, making the twice-impeached, criminally indicted, and liable for sexual abuse former president the first ever to also be federally indicted.
Meanwhile, Trump is still under investigation for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A grand jury is in fact being seated Tuesday to consider charging Trump and various other allies and conspirators in those efforts.
Trump’s body man, Nauta, is charged with six federal offenses, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements.
Throughout the process, despite Trump’s bombastic demeanor and insistent (and often absurd) denial of guilt, the former president is reportedly “scared shitless” of being held accountable, according to former Trump aides and allies.
Former Trump ally and opponent-once-again Chris Christie did not mince his perception of the former president’s true emotional state: