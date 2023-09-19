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Susan Collins Jokes She’ll Wear Bikini to Work With New Senate Dress Code

The Maine senator apparently does not like the new relaxed dress code in the chamber.

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Ever since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his decision to loosen the chamber’s dress code, Republicans have been losing their mind. But Senator Susan Collins’s response may top the rest.

“I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow to the Senate floor,” Collins joked to reporters on Monday.

Schumer quietly released a notice earlier this week announcing that senators could wear whatever they want on the floor starting Monday.

The decision comes as Senate conservatives had ridiculed Senator John Fetterman’s iconic hoodie and shorts look. Although there truly is no set Senate dress code, it was previously expected that members wear business attire.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone. Ted Cruz has shown up to the Senate floor in gym clothes, and Kyrsten Sinema has led a long streak of wearing bright outfits and wigs in the chamber.

While Collins clarified that she was only joking about wearing a bikini to work, she believes that getting rid of the Senate’s informal dress code “debases the institution.”

As Republicans push the government closer toward shutdown, they apparently think the Senate’s dress code is a serious matter of integrity.

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The Only Opponent Who’d Make Adam Kinzinger Vote for Trump

The former Republican representative told The New Republic what he really thinks of the 2024 Republican front-runner.

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Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger has no plans to vote for Donald Trump in 2024. In fact, even if Trump is not the nominee, he might not even vote Republican.

He would only vote for Donald Trump if the opponent is actual Satan,” a spokesperson for Kinzinger told The New Republic.

Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who pushed back on Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. He and former Representative Liz Cheney were the only two Republicans to serve on the House January 6 investigative committee, and Kinzinger remains an outspoken Trump opponent.

Kinzinger gave a speech at Occidental College two weeks ago about the importance of protecting democracy. During his talk, Kinzinger said that he will “probably” vote Democratic in the presidential election next year.

The Republican Party turned on Kinzinger after he pushed back on Trump. Kinzinger and Cheney were censured by their party and voted out of the House Freedom Caucus. Cheney eventually lost her primary race in the 2022 midterms, while Kinzinger opted not to run again.

Kinzinger was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for the January 6 riot. After leaving office, he said his “biggest regret” was voting against impeaching Trump the first time.

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“Not Fetterman”: Conspiracy Theorists Think Pennsylvania Senator Is Body Double

Online conspiracy theorists are pushing a QAnon-based theory about the Pennsylvania senator.

Senator John Fetterman
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Senator John Fetterman

Online conspiracy theorists are convinced that Senator John Fetterman has been replaced with a body double.

One factor fueling this bizarre belief is that Fetterman has made major strides since suffering a stroke in spring 2022. He continued to campaign, even though many Republicans accused him of being unfit to serve. His progress is now being weaponized against him.

In addition to his improved speech abilities, many conspiracists cite photos that they claim shows Fetterman’s distinctive forearm tattoos have disappeared. It probably has nothing to do with the fact that the before and after photos show completely different angles of Fetterman’s arms.

Obviously, there is no proof that Fetterman has been replaced. As one online jokester pointed out, the senator’s sheer size alone is enough to make it extremely difficult to find a convincing body double.

Fetterman has responded to the conspiracy in his classic sarcastic fashion. If anything, his tweets should prove he’s still the same man. Fetterman’s social media presence continues to be (as the kids say) hot fire.

Replacing public figures with body doubles is a popular theory among QAnon followers. The QAnon conspiracy theory says that the global elite are committing pedophilia and satanic rituals and the only person who can stop them is Donald Trump. Many followers believe that powerful people such as Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton have already been executed and replaced with body doubles.

If that is the case, then it would seem that not even Trump’s inner circle is safe. Throughout both of Trump’s campaigns and his entire time at the White House, conspiracy theorists insisted that his wife, Melania, had also been replaced with a body double. (Although in her case, it was because people suspected she had chosen to have a body double because she didn’t want to be around her husband.)

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The Lauren Boebert Date Story Just Got Super Weird

Here are five legit questions we still have about that “Beetlejuice” date.

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Representative Lauren Boebert says she’s “back to work” after the nightmare date seen around the country. But her latest comments have raised more questions than they answered.

“All future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert jokingly told TMZ on Monday.

Boebert and a date were kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver during a Sunday evening performance of Beetlejuice after their behavior sparked three complaints from other attendees. An incident report said the pair were vaping, singing along, recording the show, and generally “causing a disturbance.” This was backed up by security video, which also showed the couple getting handsy in their seats.

Boebert’s comment about checking party affiliation seems to imply that she had not known the man for very long—and TMZ inferred that the night in question was Boebert’s first date with him. The man has been identified as Aspen, Colorado, bar owner Quinn Gallagher. Gallagher is believed to be a Democrat, and the bar he co-owns has hosted multiple LGBTQ-friendly events, including a drag show. Boebert, meanwhile, has repeatedly pushed the false and dangerous Republican conspiracy theory that drag queens are grooming children.

If all of this is true, then we have some questions.

  1. This was their first date? They seemed very comfortable with each other.
  2. Does Boebert vape near (and then tell off) pregnant women on all of her first dates?
  3. How did their politics not come up beforehand?
  4. If Gallagher’s a Democrat, why would he go on a date with Boebert?
  5. And why would she go on a date with him?
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Giuliani Is Getting Sued Again, Baby (and You’ll Never Guess by Who)

Rudy Giuliani’s legal troubles just keep piling up.

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Rudy Giuliani has been sued by his former lawyer for failing to pay nearly $1.6 million in legal fees.

Giuliani faces an increasing number of legal battles, mostly related to trying to keep Donald Trump in the White House, but a dwindling amount of financial resources. Things took a turn for the worse on Monday when Giuliani’s former lawyer Robert Costello sued for unpaid fees.

Costello worked as Giuliani’s lawyer from November 2019 until July of this year. He and his law firm said in the suit that Giuliani has paid just $214,000 of his enormous tab. The last payment was in September, shortly after Trump hosted a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser for Giuliani, the AP reported. Costello and his firm are seeking a full repayment from Giuliani, including for costs incurred trying to get him to settle his debt.

Giuliani denied that he owed his former lawyer that much money. “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” he said in a statement Monday. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

The man once affectionately known as “America’s mayor” is scrambling to find cash for all his legal fees, and even listed his Manhattan apartment for sale in July. In August, after he was indicted in Georgia, Giuliani asked his social media followers to donate to his defense fund. He has also started representing himself in some cases to save on legal fees.

He also flew to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump to pay him for working as Trump’s personal attorney. That didn’t work, but Trump did agree to host a fundraiser dinner for Giuliani. Entry cost $100,000 a plate, but Giuliani paid Costello just $10,000 in September. Giuliani’s son Andrew said Trump has agreed to host a second such event later this year.

But the bills keep piling up. In addition to defending himself against charges of felony racketeering in Georgia, Giuliani was ordered to pay more than $130,000 to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The two women served as 2020 election workers in Georgia, and Giuliani falsely accused them for months of fraud.

Giuliani’s third ex-wife says he owes her more than $260,000 for her country club memberships, condominium fees, and health care as part of their divorce settlement. Giuliani narrowly avoided jail time over that lawsuit in December.

And one of Giuliani’s former associates sued him in May, accusing him of promising to pay her a $1 million annual salary but instead raping and sexually abusing her over the course of two years.

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