Please, Susan Collins, Don’t Do It—Stick to the Senate Dress Code!
The Maine senator is joking about wearing a bikini to work in opposition to the new relaxed dress code in the chamber.
Ever since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his decision to loosen the chamber’s dress code, Republicans have been losing their mind. But Senator Susan Collins’s response may top the rest.
“I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow to the Senate floor,” Collins joked to reporters on Monday.
Schumer quietly released a notice earlier this week announcing that senators could wear whatever they want on the floor starting Monday.
The decision comes as Senate conservatives had ridiculed Senator John Fetterman’s iconic hoodie and shorts look. Although there truly is no set Senate dress code, it was previously expected that members wear business attire.
Of course, that doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone. Ted Cruz has shown up to the Senate floor in gym clothes, and Kyrsten Sinema has led a long streak of wearing bright outfits and wigs in the chamber.
While Collins clarified that she was only joking about wearing a bikini to work, she believes that getting rid of the Senate’s informal dress code “debases the institution.”
As Republicans push the government closer toward shutdown, they apparently think the Senate’s dress code is a serious matter of integrity.