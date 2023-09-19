Skip Navigation
Please, Susan Collins, Don’t Do It—Stick to the Senate Dress Code!

The Maine senator is joking about wearing a bikini to work in opposition to the new relaxed dress code in the chamber.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ever since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his decision to loosen the chamber’s dress code, Republicans have been losing their mind. But Senator Susan Collins’s response may top the rest.

“I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow to the Senate floor,” Collins joked to reporters on Monday.

Schumer quietly released a notice earlier this week announcing that senators could wear whatever they want on the floor starting Monday.

The decision comes as Senate conservatives had ridiculed Senator John Fetterman’s iconic hoodie and shorts look. Although there truly is no set Senate dress code, it was previously expected that members wear business attire.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone. Ted Cruz has shown up to the Senate floor in gym clothes, and Kyrsten Sinema has led a long streak of wearing bright outfits and wigs in the chamber.

While Collins clarified that she was only joking about wearing a bikini to work, she believes that getting rid of the Senate’s informal dress code “debases the institution.”

As Republicans push the government closer toward shutdown, they apparently think the Senate’s dress code is a serious matter of integrity.

/
/

Adam Kinzinger: Yes, I’ll Vote Trump—If His Opponent Is “Actual Satan”

The former Republican representative told The New Republic what he really thinks of the 2024 Republican front-runner.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger has no plans to vote for Donald Trump in 2024. In fact, even if Trump is not the nominee, he might not even vote Republican.

He would only vote for Donald Trump if the opponent is actual Satan,” a spokesperson for Kinzinger told The New Republic.

Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who pushed back on Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. He and former Representative Liz Cheney were the only two Republicans to serve on the House January 6 investigative committee, and Kinzinger remains an outspoken Trump opponent.

Kinzinger gave a speech at Occidental College two weeks ago about the importance of protecting democracy. During his talk, Kinzinger said that he will “probably” vote Democratic in the presidential election next year.

The Republican Party turned on Kinzinger after he pushed back on Trump. Kinzinger and Cheney were censured by their party and voted out of the House Freedom Caucus. Cheney eventually lost her primary race in the 2022 midterms, while Kinzinger opted not to run again.

Kinzinger was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for the January 6 riot. After leaving office, he said his “biggest regret” was voting against impeaching Trump the first time.

/
/

“Not Fetterman”: Conspiracy Theorists Think Pennsylvania Senator Is Body Double

Online conspiracy theorists are pushing a QAnon-based theory about the Pennsylvania senator.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Senator John Fetterman

Online conspiracy theorists are convinced that Senator John Fetterman has been replaced with a body double.

One factor fueling this bizarre belief is that Fetterman has made major strides since suffering a stroke in spring 2022. He continued to campaign, even though many Republicans accused him of being unfit to serve. His progress is now being weaponized against him.

In addition to his improved speech abilities, many conspiracists cite photos that they claim shows Fetterman’s distinctive forearm tattoos have disappeared. It probably has nothing to do with the fact that the before and after photos show completely different angles of Fetterman’s arms.

Obviously, there is no proof that Fetterman has been replaced. As one online jokester pointed out, the senator’s sheer size alone is enough to make it extremely difficult to find a convincing body double.

Fetterman has responded to the conspiracy in his classic sarcastic fashion. If anything, his tweets should prove he’s still the same man. Fetterman’s social media presence continues to be (as the kids say) hot fire.

Replacing public figures with body doubles is a popular theory among QAnon followers. The QAnon conspiracy theory says that the global elite are committing pedophilia and satanic rituals and the only person who can stop them is Donald Trump. Many followers believe that powerful people such as Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton have already been executed and replaced with body doubles.

If that is the case, then it would seem that not even Trump’s inner circle is safe. Throughout both of Trump’s campaigns and his entire time at the White House, conspiracy theorists insisted that his wife, Melania, had also been replaced with a body double. (Although in her case, it was because people suspected she had chosen to have a body double because she didn’t want to be around her husband.)

/
/

The Lauren Boebert Date Story Just Got Super Weird

Here are five legit questions we still have about that “Beetlejuice” date.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Representative Lauren Boebert says she’s “back to work” after the nightmare date seen around the country. But her latest comments have raised more questions than they answered.

“All future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert jokingly told TMZ on Monday.

Boebert and a date were kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver during a Sunday evening performance of Beetlejuice after their behavior sparked three complaints from other attendees. An incident report said the pair were vaping, singing along, recording the show, and generally “causing a disturbance.” This was backed up by security video, which also showed the couple getting handsy in their seats.

Boebert’s comment about checking party affiliation seems to imply that she had not known the man for very long—and TMZ inferred that the night in question was Boebert’s first date with him. The man has been identified as Aspen, Colorado, bar owner Quinn Gallagher. Gallagher is believed to be a Democrat, and the bar he co-owns has hosted multiple LGBTQ-friendly events, including a drag show. Boebert, meanwhile, has repeatedly pushed the false and dangerous Republican conspiracy theory that drag queens are grooming children.

If all of this is true, then we have some questions.

  1. This was their first date? They seemed very comfortable with each other.
  2. Does Boebert vape near (and then tell off) pregnant women on all of her first dates?
  3. How did their politics not come up beforehand?
  4. If Gallagher’s a Democrat, why would he go on a date with Boebert?
  5. And why would she go on a date with him?
/
/

Giuliani Is Getting Sued Again, Baby (and You’ll Never Guess by Who)

Rudy Giuliani’s legal troubles just keep piling up.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has been sued by his former lawyer for failing to pay nearly $1.6 million in legal fees.

Giuliani faces an increasing number of legal battles, mostly related to trying to keep Donald Trump in the White House, but a dwindling amount of financial resources. Things took a turn for the worse on Monday when Giuliani’s former lawyer Robert Costello sued for unpaid fees.

Costello worked as Giuliani’s lawyer from November 2019 until July of this year. He and his law firm said in the suit that Giuliani has paid just $214,000 of his enormous tab. The last payment was in September, shortly after Trump hosted a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser for Giuliani, the AP reported. Costello and his firm are seeking a full repayment from Giuliani, including for costs incurred trying to get him to settle his debt.

Giuliani denied that he owed his former lawyer that much money. “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” he said in a statement Monday. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

The man once affectionately known as “America’s mayor” is scrambling to find cash for all his legal fees, and even listed his Manhattan apartment for sale in July. In August, after he was indicted in Georgia, Giuliani asked his social media followers to donate to his defense fund. He has also started representing himself in some cases to save on legal fees.

He also flew to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump to pay him for working as Trump’s personal attorney. That didn’t work, but Trump did agree to host a fundraiser dinner for Giuliani. Entry cost $100,000 a plate, but Giuliani paid Costello just $10,000 in September. Giuliani’s son Andrew said Trump has agreed to host a second such event later this year.

But the bills keep piling up. In addition to defending himself against charges of felony racketeering in Georgia, Giuliani was ordered to pay more than $130,000 to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The two women served as 2020 election workers in Georgia, and Giuliani falsely accused them for months of fraud.

Giuliani’s third ex-wife says he owes her more than $260,000 for her country club memberships, condominium fees, and health care as part of their divorce settlement. Giuliani narrowly avoided jail time over that lawsuit in December.

And one of Giuliani’s former associates sued him in May, accusing him of promising to pay her a $1 million annual salary but instead raping and sexually abusing her over the course of two years.

/
/

How Trump Found a Very Trumpy Way to Sully Classified Docs

We now know what Donald Trump did with many of the classified documents related to international matters.

Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

We now have even more details about how little Donald Trump cares about classified documents. His former executive assistant allegedly told federal investigators that Trump used classified documents as scrap paper.

Molly Michael, who worked as Trump’s assistant from 2018 until 2022, told special counsel Jack Smith’s team that Trump would write to-do lists for her on the backs of documents that had visible classification markings, ABC reported Monday, citing anonymous sources. The classified documents were originally used to brief Trump about phone calls with foreign leaders and other international matters.

The documents that Trump used as scrap paper were at Mar-a-Lago when the FBI raided the resort in August 2022, but agents did not find them. Instead, Michael found them the following day when she went to her office to clean up. She gave the documents to the FBI that day, ABC wrote.

Michael resigned due to how Trump handled the pre-raid requests to return the classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. The sources also told ABC that when Trump heard the FBI wanted to interview Michael, he told her, “You don’t know anything about the boxes.”

These new allegations about how Trump treated classified documents should come as no surprise. Trump was indicted in Florida for hoarding classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, and charged with keeping national defense secrets, making false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other things.

The indictment reveals that Trump hid boxes of classified documents everywhere throughout Mar-a-Lago, including in the ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and his bedroom.

While he was in office, Trump reportedly tried to dispose of classified documents in the toilet. In her 2022 book Confidence Man, reporter Maggie Haberman wrote that Trump would tear documents up and flush them down the toilet, in violation of presidential records law. Trump has denied doing so.

Former Trump ally and White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged in her 2018 memoir that Trump got rid of a sensitive document by eating it. (Trump denied this, and the validity of Manigault Newman’s book has been called into question, given her track record of bending the truth while at the White House.)

/
/

Frozen: DeSantis’s Biggest Donor Ices Him Out Over Disney Idiocy

Ron DeSantis has failed to secure the support of his biggest billionaire donor thanks to his feud with Disney.

Ron DeSantis looks worried
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

A Republican billionaire megadonor who used to be one of Ron DeSantis’s biggest financial backers has yet to say whether he will donate to the Florida governor during the presidential primary.

Hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin told CNBC, in an interview that will air Monday night, that he is disappointed with all of the Republican candidates and has not decided which one he will back. Griffin highlighted DeSantis in particular.

“I don’t know his strategy,” Griffin said. “It’s not clear to me what voter base he is intending to appeal to.”

Griffin was DeSantis’s biggest donor during the 2022 election, giving $5 million to his gubernatorial reelection campaign. Griffin also repeatedly said he would “love” to see DeSantis run for president in 2024.

But now he’s suddenly changed his mind.

One of Griffin’s biggest issues is DeSantis’s battle with Disney. “The ongoing battle with Disney, I think, is pointless,” Griffin said. “It doesn’t reflect well on the ethos of Florida.”

DeSantis has been locked in a bizarre and increasingly ridiculous battle with Disney for more than a year. When the company’s then chairman condemned DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law last year, DeSantis retaliated by stripping the park of its autonomous governing powers and installing a leadership board of his own allies.

Disney sued DeSantis in April, alleging that he weaponized the government against the company’s free speech rights—and the lawsuit cites extensively from DeSantis’s own memoir. The two parties continue to engage in weird legal tit for tats.

Griffin also told CNBC that he would rather both Republicans and Democrats have younger candidates to put forward. If that were the case, “we’d have a debate around ideas and principles and policies to make this a great nation,” he said. “We’re not having that dialogue right now.”

Griffin was the third-biggest individual political donor in the country in 2022, having given a total of $71,050,000 to exclusively conservative causes, according to OpenSecrets. The 2022 elections were the most expensive midterms ever, as billionaires such as Griffin rushed to exert influence over the outcomes.

Griffin actually was one of Barack Obama’s biggest fundraisers when he first ran for election in 2008. But by 2012, Griffin had flipped, transferring his vote and his money to then–Republican nominee Mitt Romney. He alleged the Obama administration had “embraced class warfare as being politically expedient” and argued that wealthy people had “insufficient influence” in politics.

“Those who have enjoyed the benefits of our system more than ever now owe a duty to protect the system that has created the greatest nation on this planet,” Griffin told the Chicago Tribune in 2012.

This article has been updated.

/
/

Republicans Are Losing Their Mind Over the Senate’s New Dress Code

Republicans are so pissed that Senator John Fetterman can keep wearing his shorts and hoodies. Meanwhile, the government hurtles toward shutdown.

Senator John Fetterman wears shorts and talks to an aide who is wearing a suit and tie. They are walking through the Senate subway.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Senator John Fetterman (left) with an aide

This weekend, Senator Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate will no longer enforce a formal dress code—and Republicans have been losing their mind ever since.

In particular, Republicans are mad that Senator John Fetterman’s casual fashion sense is officially acceptable. The Pennsylvania senator has become known for forgoing the suit and tie worn by his colleagues and wearing shorts and sweatshirts instead.

On Sunday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambaste the change in the Senate’s dress code as a “disgraceful” attempt to “appease Fetterman.”

“Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions,” Greene wrote. “Stop lowering the bar!”

In response, Fetterman reminded everyone that it was actually Greene who’d lowered the bar.

“Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling-pics in a public hearing,” he wrote in a post on X, referring to MTG’s decision to hold up poster-size prints of Hunter Biden’s nude photos during a House Oversight Committee hearing this summer.

But Greene isn’t the only Republican making a stink.

On Monday morning, former Trump political adviser Stephen Miller took a break from his new career of filing lawsuits against Pop-Tarts and M&Ms to also criticize the new dress code.

Fox News has similarly been quick to pick up the supposed controversy. In an interview on Fox Business on Sunday, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin was asked about the change in Senate dress code and called Fetterman’s outfits “completely disrespectful.”

“There’s a side of me that’s super excited about it because I hate wearing a tie, and I’d rather be in blue jeans and a pair of boots and a white T-shirt,” Mullin admitted in surprising detail. “But the fact is, that you do dress for the job. And we need to be respectful of the position we hold,” he added.

When asked if the change in dress code was Schumer’s attempt to appease Fetterman, Mullin replied, “Of course it is. Hundred percent.”

Last week, Representative Matt Gaetz also freaked out about Fetterman’s clothes. In an interview with Steve Bannon, Gaetz remarked, “That is the best-dressed we have ever seen John Fetterman.”

“His shirt had both buttons, and the entire pant was not elastic. There were elastic features, but it was not exclusively elastic,” Gaetz said.

Fetterman had this to say to Gaetz: “Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your shit together and do your job, bud?”

As the government hurtles toward another shutdown, it’s good to know that Republicans have more interest in fashion commentary than governing.

/
/

Did Trump Just Incriminate Himself Again in 2020 Election Trial?

In a new interview, Donald Trump declared his real role in the attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump has once again doomed his legal defense, this time by placing himself at the center of the plot to overturn the 2020 election and saying in a new interview that it was entirely his decision.

Trump was indicted in Washington for trying to overthrow the presidential election. He faces charges for conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to corruptly obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the right to vote. The indictment, one of four, hinges in part on the argument that Trump knew he had lost the election but still actively worked to overturn the results.

In a Sunday interview with NBC, Trump revealed that multiple legal advisers had told him the election was legitimate. When anchor Kristen Welker asked why he chose not to listen to them, Trump replied, “Because I didn’t respect them.”

I respected many others that said the election was rigged,” he continued. “You know who I listen to? Myself. I saw what happened.”

Welker then asked if Trump was ultimately “calling the shots.”

“As to whether or not I believed it was rigged? Oh, sure,” Trump replied. “It was my decision.”

Trump’s biggest defense so far has been that he genuinely believed he had won the election and was following his lawyers’ advice. Yet he and his legal team continue to undermine his own defense strategy. When he was arraigned for the January 6 indictment in August, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba also undercut their main argument.

“I think that everybody was made aware that he lost the election, but that doesn’t mean that that was the only advice he was given,” Habba told reporters outside the courthouse. “There are a numerous amount of advisers and politicians and lawyers, not just one or two, that are giving you advice and telling you what they believe is true.”

“The president has the right, as every one of us do, to listen to several opinions and make their decision.”

The thing is, Trump is legally allowed to say the election was rigged as much as he wants. But he is not allowed to act on that belief, as he now admits to doing. As The New Republic’s Matt Ford pointed out, there is no constitutional right to organize a coup.

/
/

Trump Wishes Jews Happy New Year by Declaring Most of Them Want to “Destroy America”

Donald Trump isn’t even trying to hide the antisemitism in his Rosh Hashanah message.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump marked Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, by threatening American Jews.

Trump shared a graphic on Truth Social Sunday night detailing everything that he did supposedly in support of Jewish people. This included moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and settlements in the West Bank. All of these moves were highly controversial and widely decried when Trump announced them.

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!” the image was captioned. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

Seven in 10 American Jews identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, according to polling from the Pew Research Center.

For someone who says he is incredibly pro-Israel, Trump has a habit of threatening Jewish people in his own country. In October, he accused American Jews of failing to praise his Israel policies enough.

No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote on Truth Social. “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel—Before it is too late!”

Then, just two months later, he criticized Jewish leaders for their lack of “loyalty” toward him, despite the fact that he had just had dinner with neo-Nazis Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.

“Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

In the nearly a year since that now-infamous dinner, Trump has yet to condemn Fuentes or West for their open embrace of Nazi beliefs, admiration of Hitler, and Holocaust denialism.

