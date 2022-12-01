Senate Votes to Impose Contract On Rail Workers, But Not Give Them Paid Sick Leave

Full List of Senators Who Voted Against Giving Rail Workers Paid Sick Leave
42 Republicans and one Democrat voted against giving rail workers paid sick leave. Here are their names.
A whopping 43 people who have unlimited sick days voted to prevent around 115,000 rail workers from gaining just seven paid sick leave days.
Here are the senators who voted Thursday against giving rail workers paid sick leave. Forty-two are Republicans, and one is a Democrat.
- Ben Sasse
- Bill Cassidy
- Bill Hagerty
- Chuck Grassley
- Cynthia M. Lummis
- Dan Sullivan
- Deb Fischer
- James E. Risch
- James Lankford
- James M. Inhofe
- Jerry Moran
- Joe Manchin, III
- John Barrasso
- John Boozman
- John Cornyn
- John Hoeven
- John Thune
- Joni Ernst
- Kevin Cramer
- Lisa Murkowski
- Marsha Blackburn
- Mike Crapo
- Mike Lee
- Mike Rounds
- Mitch McConnell
- Mitt Romney
- Patrick J. Toomey
- Rand Paul
- Richard C. Shelby
- Rick Scott
- Rob Portman
- Roger F. Wicker
- Roger Marshall
- Ron Johnson
- Roy Blunt
- Shelley Moore Capito
- Steve Daines
- Susan M. Collins
- Thom Tillis
- Tim Scott
- Todd Young
- Tom Cotton
- Tommy Tuberville