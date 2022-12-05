Herschel Walker’s Ex-Girlfriend Details Abuse: “I Have To Say What I Know”

Parsa has also described Walker’s manipulative tendencies. She attended a few of his sessions with a therapist helping him work to control his dissociative identity disorder (DID), a mental health condition where people have multiple, distinct personalities. Both Walker and his therapist convinced her to stay in the relationship longer than she wanted, insisting she was the only one who could save him from himself.



“He knows how to manipulate his disease, in order to manipulate people, while at times being simultaneously completely out of control,” she told The Daily Beast on Friday.

“He is not well…He cannot be a senator. He cannot have control over a state when he has little to no control of his mind.”