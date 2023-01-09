Marjorie Taylor Greene Locked Out of Twitter After Using Dr. Dre Song in Corny Music Video
Dr. Dre slammed the Georgia representative, saying he’d never give permission for a politician as “divisive and hateful” as her to use his music.
On Monday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a pseudo-hype video celebrating herself and the GOP House majority after the caucus made history in hosting the longest House speaker election since before the Civil War.
The video, posted with the caption “It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming,” was set to Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.,” with a smattering of clips showing Greene dramatically striding through the halls of Congress, apparently to showcase her prowess as a political operator greasing the wheels of the House voting 15 times before Representative Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership.
Garnering over four million views and just some 14,000 likes (just .35 percent of viewers actually liking the video), the clip was removed after Dr. Dre himself requested Twitter to remove the video. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ.
Dr. Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, had a few more words to share with Greene. “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on,” King wrote in a cease and desist letter addressed to Greene. King also sent a separate letter to Twitter requesting the company block her post.
Greene had told TMZ she was locked out of her account for using the copyrighted music without permission. And after so gleefully using Dr. Dre’s music in her engagement-snatching video, she snapped back at the eminent musician. “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she told TMZ.
Perhaps such a 180 can be best left with the words of another classic Dril tweet that always seems relevant to the right-wing in America: