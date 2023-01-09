Marjorie Taylor Greene Locked Out of Twitter After Using Dr. Dre Song in Corny Music Video

It’s barely been a day, so it’s too early to completely evaluate Brazil’s efforts to hold the fascist rioters accountable. But the response thus far appears promising, and it is not just directed at individual rioters, but also the systems that have directed them.

“We are going to find out who the financiers of these vandals who went to Brasilia are and they will all pay with the force of law,” Lula said, suggesting that the rioters were linked to the illegal logging, mining, and cattle ranching interests that pushed for the rampant deforestation that occurred under Bolsonaro’s reign.

Ends by recalling reason for visit to city of Araraquara today (natural disasters). Climate change a major threat, he says, noting that many vandals in Brasilia today almost certainly linked to illegal logging, mining, and cattle ranching interests responsible for deforestation pic.twitter.com/o8GZu20tcA — Andre Pagliarini (@apagliar) January 8, 2023

The attackers acted on a fascist impulse to defend who they falsely see as their rightful ruler: a man who said he was committed to the transfer of power but refused to explicitly concede the election. Lula called it as it was, vigorously shutting down the fascist impulse, and holding fast to the alternative politics he was duly elected to carry out.