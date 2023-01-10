Diamond of Pro-Trump Duo “Diamond and Silk” Dies at 51

Garnering over four million views and some 14,000 likes (just 0.35 percent of viewers actually liking the video), the clip was removed after Dr. Dre himself requested Twitter remove the video. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ.

Dr. Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, had a few more words to share with Greene. “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on,” King wrote in a cease and desist letter addressed to Greene. King also sent a separate letter to Twitter requesting the company block her post.

Greene had told TMZ she was locked out of her account for using the copyrighted music without permission. And after so gleefully using Dr. Dre’s music in her engagement-snatching video, she snapped back at the eminent musician. “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she told TMZ.