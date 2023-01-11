FAA System Outage Creates Travel Chaos Across the Country
Thousands of flights have been cancelled or delayed, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes due to a crucial information system outage.
Flights have begun to resume Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes nationwide earlier in the day due to a crucial information system outage, causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations.
The FAA issued the ground stop after the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which provides pilots and flight personnel with real-time information about hazards and restrictions such as equipment failures or closed runways, stopped working.
More than 5,400 flights have been delayed throughout the United States, and more than 900 canceled after the outage, according to the flight tracker site FlightAware. The FAA says it does not yet know the source of the outage, but White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said there is “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.”
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the issue and ordered the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the matter, she said.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that he was in touch with the FAA and would be investigating the outage’s “root causes.”
The outage will put more scrutiny on Buttigieg, who is already facing criticism over the Southwest Airlines debacle during the winter holiday travel season.
Buttigieg made a splash during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, and many speculated that his appointment to the DOT was setting him up as a potential Biden successor.
The airline crises are the latest tests of how Buttigieg performs under pressure, and so far, some find that he is coming up short: more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers sent him a letter last week, urging him to do “much more” to hold airlines accountable for cancellations and protect passengers’ rights.