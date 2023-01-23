M&Ms Gets Rid of Candy Mascots After Fox News Wouldn’t Stop Complaining About Women Characters
M&Ms is putting the spokescandies on “indefinite pause,” after right-wing backlash to the women mascots’ shoes, weight, sexuality, and mere existence.
Cancel culture has gone too far: after widespread right-wing backlash over being too “woke,” M&Ms are doing away with their decades-old talking candy mascots.
Earlier this month, M&Ms introduced a limited edition package with all female M&Ms, including a new purple female character, as part of a campaign to celebrate women in business. But on Monday, Mars Wrigley announced they were replacing the talking M&Ms entirely with comedian Maya Rudolph.
The decision comes after what is objectively the weirdest news cycle at Fox News. Host Tucker Carlson complained bitterly about the new character, apparently having nothing better to do than body-shame the purple peanut M&M. This comes almost exactly a year after he devoted an entire show to decrying how the green and brown M&Ms were “less sexy” since they changed their footwear.
Another panel on Fox News began by asking, “Will M&Ms still melt in your hands if M&Ms are trans?” (There were no trans or non-binary M&Ms.)
All of the changes at M&M are clear attempts to capitalize on any social justice trends of the moment, but not only is Carlson unfazed, he somehow is not the only one taking changes to a cast of anthropomorphized candies so personally. Conservative author Brigitte Gabriel demanded, “Why does the left hate men so much?” British tabloid The Daily Mail also accused the candy brand of being “woke.”
The talking M&M “spokescandies” we know and love were first introduced in 1994. Over the years, they have appeared in countless advertising campaigns, including a classic Christmas ad.