After Deadly UVA Shooting, Republicans Are Really Worried About … the Pride Flag in Schools

Social justice activist Matt Bernstein snapped back that there might actually be something a little more frightening.

there have been 41 school shooting this year i feel like that is scarier pic.twitter.com/g1QCckV2bg — matt (@mattxiv) November 14, 2022

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 115 gun-related incidents that resulted in a minimum of one person dying or being injured at or near schools this year. That includes suicides on campus.

Of those 115 incidents, 12 were mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as shootings with at least four victims either injured or killed.